South Auckland trainer Nigel Tiley will take a team of three to Ellerslie's twilight meeting today to race in front of an anticipated bumper crowd at the Auckland track.

Leading Tiley's charge will be 4-year-old gelding Riding The Wave who will contest the Barfoot & Thompson Twilight Cup (1500m).

The son of Malibu Moon was brave in defeat over 1400m at Ellerslie last start, when run down late by Pierina, who will line-up in the GR.3 J Swap Contractors Sprint (1400m) at Te Rapa on Saturday.

"I thought it was a really good run, he got beaten right on the line by a horse that was probably unlucky in a fillies and mares weight-for-age race (Gr.2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders' Stakes, 1400m) the week before," Tiley said.

"He will improve with that run, but I don't think the draw (barrier one) is ideal for him because he is a horse that likes a bit of galloping room. He's probably not really suited to lead in like he did last start."

Riding The Wave will be partnered by Victorian-based jockey Jordan Childs, who is part of the international team competing in the Barfoot & Thompson Jockeys' World Cup (JWC) today.

All going to plan, Riding The Wave will return to Ellerslie on Boxing Day to contest the Dunstan Feeds 1500m Championship.

Tiley will also line up Gr.1 New Zealand Derby (2400m) hopeful Clever Approach in the First Global Logistics — Asendia 2100.

The Dawn Approach gelding also heads into today off the back of a runner-up performance at Tauranga and Tiley is expecting a good showing from the 3-year-old.

Tiley's third runner of the meeting is Thousandkissesdeep who will line-up in the Evenflo 1400.

- NZ Racing Desk