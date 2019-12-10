In his seventh year in the NBA, Steven Adams continues to achieve new milestones.

He's been part of an all-NBA rookie team, was just the 12th player in NBA history to average five or more offensive rebounds per game for an entire season, and has been an important part of a number of playoff campaigns.

Now, he can add 'taken a charge' to the list of his career achievements.

In the Oklahoma City Thunder's win against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday (NZ time), Adams planted his feet as his counterpart Rudy Gobert looked to take the ball strong to the basket.

Adams took the contact in the chest and fell to the hardwood of Utah's Vivint Smart Home Arena. It wasn't the most graceful defensive play you'll ever see, but it got the desired result as the referee ruled on offensive foul against Gobert for the contact.

We should probably show the actual play 😂 pic.twitter.com/4auiyEVYNc — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 10, 2019

Speaking to media after the win, Adams was jovial about his achievement.

"Did you guys see the charge? That's the first one of my career," Adams said. "I don't usually brag, but that's the first one of my career; seven years."

Adams played an important role in the 104-90 win against the Jazz, with 11 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots helping his side to the upset.

It's been a slow start to the year for the Thunder who went through a major roster overhaul in the offseason. With former MVP point guard Russell Westbrook and all-star forward Paul George both moved on, it's been a period of adjustment for the Oklahoma City side.

With a fully healthy squad, their starting five comprises of just two players in the same role a year ago, with new recruits Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari joining the fray.

However they appear to be settling into the season, with three wins in a row and six in their last eight games.

Through 23 games this season, the Thunder hold an 11-12 record and sit seventh in the Western Conference.