Peter Burling and Blair Tuke overcame a dramatic start to win a fifth 49er world championships title.

Burling almost fell overboard in the lead-up to the medal race, only just holding on to remain in the boat. It gave the duo a slow start but they came back to finish fourth in the medal race and secure the title in Auckland.

German duo Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel finished third in the final race, not big enough a margin to deny the New Zealanders the title.

