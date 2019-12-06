One of the world's most iconic gravel hill climbs may be resurrected in 2021. World Rally Championship race winner Hayden Paddon is looking to reinstate the Race to the Sky after a 12-year hiatus (there was a one-off event in 2015).

"It was always an iconic event in New Zealand and it was something I always went and watched with my father," said Paddon. "I never got to take part in it, but it was always a traditional trip to go and see.

"Now when you look around the world there's a real shortage of long gravel hill climbs. There are a lot of reasons to bring it back and we think it is viable. There's a lot of interest in seeing the event come back."

However, before the relaunch of the Race to the Sky, Paddon and his Paddon Rallysport Group will be organising another gravel hill climb in 2020. Paddon's motorsport business is partnering with the Ben Nevis Station for the inaugural Golden 1200 Hillclimb set for March. The event will be over a 6km chunk of Nevis Rd, which is a remote high-country route between Bannockburn and Kingston, with the Ben Nevis Station becoming the service park and race start. The 1200 is the distance in altitude change over the stretch of gravel road.

"We're using the Golden 1200 as a test as we as a business haven't organised an event before. The idea is to alternate each year with The Race to the Sky being held every two years," said Paddon.

"By doing it this way it means the Race to the Sky doesn't compete with the Warbirds Over Wanaka, and it remains something special to look forward to. Having something every year can make it a bit mundane and people get tired of it.

"By making it every two years it gives it a bit of prestige and people will think I had better do it this year as it's on next year," he said.

Paddon has been in conversations with the Eastern Southland Car Club, Queenstown Car Club and Central Otago Car Club to look after the official side of the event including rules and regulations. Roger Laid will be the clerk of the course. He was involved with several editions of the Race to the Sky.

Paddon's team is working on the regulations and aims to have these available for prospective competitors before Christmas.