Johno Benner thinks the 45-month wait ends for Wyndspelle in the $200,000 Captain Cook at Trentham today. The Otaki trainer says his stable star has never had a better chance to win a group one.

Wyndspelle goes into the 1600m feature as the $5.50 equal second favourite behind Supera, but for many punters Wyndspelle's place price will be more inviting because he is good at running placings in group ones.

He started that frustrating run way back as a juvenile in March 2016 when he pushed Heroic Valour to a neck in the Diamond Stakes at Ellerslie and he hasn't been able to find the group one winner's circle since.

Twice champion mare Melody Belle has denied him group one wins and a race rival today Shadows Cast beat him a neck in Thorndon Mile this track and distance in January.

In between, Wyndspelle was good enough to run third in a A$1million Cantala Mile at Flemington so he is good enough to win a group one the problem is finding the right one.

"I think this is his best chance," says Benner, who trains in partnership with Hollie Wynyard.

"He has a good draw and I see him three back on the outer with Supera, who is the one to beat, on his inside.

"She is a very good mare but I am not as scared of her as a Melody Belle so I think we get out chance. He is really well."

Benner is also bouyed by Jason Waddell choosing to ride Wyndspelle over Shadows Cast, who he rode to win that Thorndon. "Jason had the choice and we love having him on."

Although Wyndspelle is spot on for today's Supera deserves every cent of her $2.20 favouritism after a quite stunning win at Tauranga last start, sitting three wide to beat The Mitagator, who then went to Ellerslie and recorded one of the fastest mile times in New Zealand in decades.

Supera downed Wyndspelle under similar circumstances to today in the Anniversary at Trentham in January and co-trainer Ken Kelso couldn't be happier with her. "She has been working well and she travelled down well today [Friday] so she is on target," he says.

Earlier in the meeting, Benner believes Cead Mile Failte will continue on her winning path to the Wellington Cup in race three.

"She has won her last two easily and her work this week has actually been better so I think she will be winning again."