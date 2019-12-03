Prepare for the dominos to fall whichever way the All Blacks coaching decision goes.

Whether Ian Foster or Scott Robertson gets the nod to replace Steve Hansen this month, Super Rugby will be the submissive victim.

Foster clearly has a foot in the door following his eight years as All Blacks assistant – the final part of which finished with the disappointing third place World Cup in Japan.

But with a team believed to feature John Plumtree, Greg Feek, Scott McLeod and, possibly, Leon MacDonald or David Hill, Foster will arrive for his interview this week well prepared and backed it seems.

At this point it's a case of your play, Razor Ray.

New Zealand Rugby is a largely risk-adverse, conservative organisation near always led by the safe option of what they know.

Robertson's challenge is to, therefore, shake the cage of those charged with selecting the next All Blacks head coach enough to break from the established order.

Known for his inspirational theming, Robertson must deliver a compelling presentation to sell his alternate big picture vision which delivered three successive titles for the Crusaders.

The Herald understands his pitch will include respected Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan and Robertson is believed to have also recruited Hurricanes assistant Jason Holland, a scenario that may leave split loyalties in the Wellington franchise with Hurricanes head coach Plumtree on Foster's team.

After returning from Munster, where he played over 100 games, Holland worked as assistant under Robertson at Canterbury. He then joined the Hurricanes in the same role in 2016, assuming greater responsibilities across the backline and in attack since Chris Boyd's departure to Northampton last year.

Holland would be in line to step up as Plumtree's replacement at the Hurricanes should the head coach earn promotion on Foster's ticket and step away from his current role.

But, equally, it appears Holland is also backing Robertson for the top job.

Two weeks ago the Herald first revealed Foster had targeted Plumtree and former All Blacks prop Feek. That duo brings noted experience on the international and European scenes, having both worked with Ireland.

MacDonald is somewhat of a wildcard given he worked with Robertson at the Crusaders and has said he is committed to the Blues. He is, however, a sharp, valued mind and it would not surprise if Foster attempts to try and include him.

Hill, the former Chiefs and one test first five-eighth, spent time working on the All Blacks kicking at the World Cup and is committed to joining the Chiefs under Warren Gatland but would no doubt jump at the fast track option to the national team.

HOW IT WILL CHANGE SUPER RUGBY

Whichever way the panel and board leans, New Zealand Super Rugby teams will be punctured.

Either way the Hurricanes may lose a leading coach which would further unsettle a team that's already lost gifted playmaker Beauden Barrett to the Blues and Ardie Savea to injury for the majority of next season.

If Robertson convinces of his credentials the Crusaders will be on the hunt for a new leader and forwards coach, hot on the heels of losing Ronan O'Gara to La Rochelle in France and Brad Mooar to Welsh club Scarlets.

Likewise the Blues will be weary of MacDonald being prized away.

The byproduct of leaving the appointment of the next All Blacks head coach so late and watching Dave Rennie, Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown among others commit elsewhere is the scramble to assemble coaching teams may soon hit Super Rugby.

For now, Super Rugby executives remain in the dark as much as anyone about whether they will retain their coaches for next season and beyond.

Make no mistake, these are anxious times for some.

Less than two months out from the start of Super Rugby, contingency plans are being widely considered.

Long term the potential openings could pave the way for Vern Cotter to return in some capacity.

The former Bay of Plenty, Clermont and Scotland head coach finishes his term with Montpellier in June and is understood to be planning to return home.

Cotter worked as Crusaders forwards coach between 2005-06 before leaving for France. Given his vast experience he would seemingly be a strong contender – in a similar mould to Gatland – to step in at any of the potentially vacated Super Rugby posts.

Alama Ieremia and Filo Tiatia, who are leading Auckland's provincial side, form other candidates waiting in the wings.

New Zealand Rugby may attempt to blend elements of Foster and Robertson's respective teams, including asking them to work together, but the selection of the next All Blacks head coach promises to spark a snakes and ladders reaction of coaching movement.