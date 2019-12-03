The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has described a Super Rugby star's comments as racist while clearing Sky TV of any wrongdoing in airing his comments.

Sky Sport show Kick Off was the subject of a complaint after an episode on June 13, 2019, saw Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall label All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue "a Jew".

A regular segment of the show sees guests give out a 'red card' to a player of their choice while reviewing the previous week of rugby action.

READ MORE:

• 2020 Super Rugby: Early reveal - is this the Crusaders' new logo?

• Rugby: Crusaders set to reveal decision on team name and new logo

• Super Rugby: Fans blast new Crusaders logo

• Super Rugby: Crusaders drop swords from logo following Christchurch mosque attacks

Advertisement

That week saw Hall as the guest and Goodhue the target of the 'red card' because he was allegedly too cheap to pay for his wedding.

"I'm red-carding…Jack Goodhue for his mullet…the real reason why he's running a mullet at the moment is that he's engaged…doesn't want to pay for his wedding, so he's actually looking for Women's Day or Women's Weekly to try and get behind and pay for his wedding, so red card for being a Jew, Jack, so there you go mate."

All Blacks star Jack Goodhue was the unwitting target of what the Broadcasting Standards Authority labelled "casual racism" on Sky Sport. Photo / Photosport

The BSA labelled this remark as a clear example of casual racism.

"We consider Mr Hall's comment to be ignorant and disrespectful. It is an example of casual anti-Semitism and such comments can contribute to the normalisation of racism," a statement from the BSA read.

"There is no room in New Zealand for casual racism and it is important that we all work hard to move away from this type of language. "

However, the BSA ultimately concluded that the slur was not serious enough to warrant a breach of broadcasting standards.

"We do not consider that the comment contained the level of malice or nastiness required, nor did it amount to a sustained attack on a particular group as required, to find a breach of the discrimination and denigration standard."

According to the statement, SKY TV apologised for "any distress caused as a result of this comment" and confirmed it had spoken to Mr Hall to "ensure this doesn't happen again".

Advertisement

A spokesperson for The Jewish Council in New Zealand told Stuff the decision was "extremely disappointing and quite shocking".

"It is unacceptable that the broadcaster should not be [held] accountable for saying such a thing," Juliet Moses said.