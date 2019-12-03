New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has lodged a complaint with Tauranga police over the racial abuse directed at Jofra Archer near the end of the first Test against England at Bay Oval.

Information gathered from an inquiry which included studying CCTV footage, listening to audio, interviewing bystanders and obtaining material on social media has been incorporated into the complaint.

While the information-gathering exercise was useful, NZC has been unable to conclusively identify the person responsible and is therefore unable to comment on public speculation regarding his personal details.

NZC chief executive David White said despite this, he believed there was enough material garnered from the inquiry to justify lodging a complaint with the police, especially if the Bay Oval perpetrator was to reoffend.

"What happened to Jofra was reprehensible and has led to a general upscaling of security around the area of racial abuse at all our international venues," he said.

"Should the person responsible ever reoffend, we believe we have enough information to link him to the Bay Oval incident."

Mr White confirmed that, if a conclusive identification was forthcoming, NZC would seek to trespass the offender from all its international venues for a lengthy period.