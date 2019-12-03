Members of the Blues' Super Rugby squad have given two newlyweds an unexpected wedding gift, hilariously photobombing their wedding on an Auckland beach over the weekend.

The Blues, who finished a disappointing 13th in last season's Super Rugby under new head coach Leon MacDonald, were being put through their paces at a gruelling pre-season fitness camp at Karioitahi Beach.

Blues players train on Kariotahi Beach. Photo/Twitter (BluesRugbyTeam)

Video footage shows several Blues team members, including loose forwards Tom Robinson and Akira Ioane, running on the black sand and traversing the notorious sand dunes.

The Blues then "gatecrashed" the couple's special day - posing for pictures, with one player warning his teammates to "watch out for the dress".

Over the weekend the boys went camping at Kariotahi beach to begin the preseason.



Have a look at their big fitness session of the 2020 season.#WhateverItTakes #BluesAllDayhttps://t.co/CCUFvOPIyM — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) December 2, 2019

On Monday the Blues unveiled their jersey for the Super Rugby season, saying their design represented and acknowledged "the seam of talent that runs deep within the Blues region".

Our 2020 Jersey has been designed to represent and acknowledge the “seam of talent” that runs deep within the Blues region. A region that produces a third of all registered rugby players in New Zealand.



Available soon from the Blues online store!#WhateverItTakes #BluesAllDay pic.twitter.com/82KHAaVRkT — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) November 30, 2019

The Blues start their campaign by hosting the Chiefs on Friday 31 January, before taking on the Waratahs in Sydney a week later.

