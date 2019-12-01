All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea has revealed he will miss the majority of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Savea, who was one of the stars at the Rugby World Cup, has said he will undergo surgery on his knee.

He suffered the injury in the All Blacks' World Cup semifinal defeat to England. Savea said in an Instagram post that he will be out of rugby for five to six months and miss 'the majority of the Super Rugby season'.

"Thought I'd let you guys know that I'll be getting surgery on my knee that I injured in the semifinal," Savea said.

"Unfortunately will be out for 5-6 months so will miss the majority of the Super Rugby season with my Canes brothers".