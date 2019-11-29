Trainer Tony Pike doesn't have to delve too far back in his memory to find a reason Endless Drama can upset the Aussies in today's A$1m Winterbottom Stakes in Perth.

Two starts ago he got all the proof he needs the beautiful stallion can match it with their group one sprinters.

Pike and rider Leith Innes find themselves in unchartered territory, racing at Ascot in Perth at 9.50 (NZ time tonight) but with a million reasons for making the trip.

Coming straight after the lucrative spring carnivals in Victoria and New South Wales the Winterbottom may have a big-race stake but feels more like a Queensland winter carnival race, with Everest placegetter Trekking the only rival with recent standout weight-for-age eastern states form.

"It is kinda of hard for Leith and I to line up the local form so while we have watched the videos they are still a little unknown to us," admits Pike from Western Australia.

"But we know Trekking and this horse [Endless Drama] has form around him at the Queensland winter carnival and if Trekking is the $2.30 favourite then I think our horse is good overs at $20."

But it isn't just Endless Drama's form around Trekking that tells Pike the trip to Perth is a worthwhile exercise.

"Two starts ago he beat both Te Akau Shark and Melody Belle at weight-for-age at Te Rapa over this distance," he offers.

"And we have all seen how they have gone in Australia. So I have no doubts he has the class to go a boomer this week.

"He is a horse who really needs a good draw because he has had throat issues and we like to tuck him away, get him relaxed and then unwind late.

"Leith gets a chance to do that this week from barrier two and then hopefully get a gap late."

Closer to home Pike has talented mare Intrigue in the group three Eagle Technology Stakes at Te Rapa and says after two runs this campaign she is ready to strike.

"She has drawn the outside barrier which means she is probably going to settle last on the outer and that means we will need tempo."

Kiwis go West

• Well-travelled stallion Endless Drama races in the A$1 million Winterbottom in Perth tonight.

• Trainer Tony Pike points to his Queensland winter form and defeat of two Te Akau superstars at Te Rapa as his best form references.

• Pike says Endless Drama could still contest the Railway at Ellerslie on New Years Day after returning from Perth.