Your kids and grandchildren may be counting days until Christmas, but many Bay athletes are counting days and months until their next big event. The Eves Surfbreaker Triathlon happens December 27, and the 56th Rotorua Marathon takes place on May 2.

For those looking further afield, applications for the 50th TCS New York City Marathon open January 30. With more than 50,000 participants, the event is billed as the world's biggest marathon and many say, the best-timed foot race anywhere.

Marathon Tours group from New Zealand. Photo / Supplied
Marathon Tours group from New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

To enter, try your luck at the lottery, raise money for charity, or do as 17 runners and one supporter from the Bay of Plenty did earlier this month and run NYC with a tour

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.