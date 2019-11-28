OPINION:

I was in the crowd at Bay Oval. I was celebrating with all the other Black Caps fans when young England cricketer Jofra Archer got out on Monday.

But as the 24-year-old was walking off the field, I saw him stop at the boundary fence and talk to security. For whatever reason, I quickly assumed the worst.

And the worst turned out to be true.

My girlfriend says she has never seen me so happy and excited as I was at the weekend, heading out the door three days in a row all sunblocked up with my straw hat and deck chair. I spent my entire three-day weekend at Bay Oval watching test match cricket and loved it.

Then on Monday night, it all turned to anger and embarrassment.

When I saw Archer talking to security earlier that day, I said to a friend sitting next to me that I hoped whatever Archer was reporting wasn't a racist incident.

I don't know why I immediately thought that was possible. I was sitting on the other side of the ground and didn't see or hear anything.

Yes, racial abuse from the crowd isn't unheard of in the cricketing and sporting world, but I also hadn't witnessed anything remotely like that over my three days at Bay Oval to suggest it was happening here.

The atmosphere was incredible at the Mount Maunganui ground. England and New Zealand fans were sitting on the embankment side by side, each supporting their own team, but applauding milestones or good pieces of cricket from both sides.

On Saturday we sat next to an England supporter who was on his own and we all got chatting. We ended up grabbing food together, buying drinks for each other, sharing stories.

Each day after the Barmy Army finished singing Jerusalem, the hymn that has become a popular British sporting anthem, the whole crowd would clap. Everyone, New Zealand fans included, loved having those passionate England supporters here.

But the fact that I thought a racial abuse incident was still possible, despite those general feelings of hospitality and camaraderie, says a lot, I think.

It says a lot about New Zealand, a country where most of us like to think we are inclusive and accepting and welcoming of all races, religions and cultures. And a lot of us are.

But that's not the case for all Kiwis. Not even close. Racism exists here, we all see it and hear it. Some dismiss it. Not nearly enough call it out, as was the case on Monday.

At least a few people would have surely recognised the racism at Bay Oval. And yet it appears no one reported it, except for the brave man it was aimed at.

There has been some suggestion the racist comments were not understood by other spectators in the area, that the implication of the abbreviated racial insult was not picked up. I wasn't there, I didn't hear it first-hand, so I can't say for sure.

But I have since found out what the man was shouting and while I think, yes, it would have gone over the heads of some in the crowd, it would also have sounded odd, and others would absolutely have twigged to the meaning.

It's hard to believe Archer was the only person at Bay Oval who recognised what the man was saying.

He was also yelling it so loud you can hear it in the TV coverage, not crystal clear, but clear enough when you listen back to it.

England cricketer Jofra Archer leaves the field after being dismissed during day five of the first test match between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval. Photo / Getty Images

When I found out on Monday night, after Archer posted the message on social media, I felt angry and embarrassed.

And I still do. It doesn't matter whether the fan was from New Zealand, England or anywhere else, it is sickening to know there was racial abuse directed towards a person at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. And no one called it out.

That makes us responsible. We are the hosts. It happened on our turf.

Some people's reactions on social media over the past few days gives you a good idea of how far we have to go.

Keyboard warriors have provided further insult by downplaying the incident. Some have tried to discredit what Archer says he heard, or have wondered out loud (as they often do) about what the big deal is.

We've seen footage where the racist comment is audible and spoken to three witnesses who heard it live. There's no doubt. There's no room for scepticism.

One comment on social media this week stood out to me, for all the right reasons.

"Never insult your manuhiri," one man wrote. Never insult your visitor, guest.

Archer, along with the rest of the England team, coaches and management staff, were welcomed on to Bay Oval last week by local iwi. They were respectful throughout the ceremony, they were interested and engaged.

England cricketer Jofra Archer and local woman Lauren Spicer perform a hongi during a pōwhiri at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui last week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Photos were taken during that pōwhiri of Archer and a local woman performing a hongi.

That same woman wrote on social media this week: "This is not okay. People say 'We don't have racism in New Zealand' ... we do. It is sometimes loud like this, but mostly, it's hidden in the conversations and everyday life ... and digs into the bones and soul."

She posted a photo of the hongi she shared with Archer and said: "I hope he remembers the aroha shared here, rather than the hate."

I hope so too.

But I also hope we all find the courage to confront racism when we see it, never forget the hate that occurred at Bay Oval and vow to never let it happen again.