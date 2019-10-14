England's European Championship qualifying match against Bulgaria in Sofia has been stopped twice due to racial abuse from fans.
England lead the match 4-0 at halftime.
The first stoppage occurred just before the 30-minute mark, when England were leading 2-0.
The stadium announcer asked the crowd to stop making racial comments towards the England team.
Advertisement
England scored shortly after the break before a second stoppage in play saw the referee talk to the visiting captain Harry Kane and coach Gareth Southgate.