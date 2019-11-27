Jamie Larsen knows there is a lot riding on this weekend's North Island Championships meeting at Springs Speedway but he will try to put it all on the line in the search of a title.

Larsen is one of the favourites to make the New Zealand team to tackle the best of the Americans and Australians when the international series starts next week.

But instead of trying to drive conservatively and secure a strong result to help his possible selection, Larsen will do everything he can to win the first of the three big titles sprint car drivers covet.

"This weekend is obviously pretty important for us because it is the first one of our three main titles – the North Islands, the Grand Prix and the New Zealand Champs," Larsen explained.

"If we can get a solid result hopefully this weekend that will ramp the team up and set the atmosphere for the following titles ahead.

"We need to have a good performance this weekend to make it into the New Zealand team for the international series. We made it into the New Zealand team last year with Michael Pickens and it is a little extra something to be part of and it is pretty cool representing New Zealand as well.

"Although it is in the back of your mind that you need to do well and there are other things that are on the line than just the title – you have to put that to the back of your mind.

"In any race weekend there are always an element of risk and you have to manage that and calculate your passes that you take and make sure they are worth it.

"There is a bit of luck as well in what grid draws you get with what the surface is like.

"You just have to hit the ground running, have a clear focus and take each race as it comes to you."

Larsen seems a favourite to earn the chance to tackle the likes of World of Outlaw stars Craig Dollansky and Shane Stewart (both United States) as well as former Australian champion David Murcott and Jamie Veal.

He's got recent experience and has had an impressive start to the summer.

"I think we have a pretty good chance," Larsen said. "We have been in the team before. We debuted at Palmerston North with a win there and then followed up at Baypark with a third. At Springs we got second to Michael Pickens."

The North Island midget crown is also up for grabs and opening night winner Hayden Williams will be out to secure a repeat performance, where he upstaged leading Kiwi driver Pickens in the feature race.

Sprint cars, Midgets, TQs Formula 2 and Kiwi Kidz are all in action. Gates open at 4pm with racing starting at approximately 5.45pm.