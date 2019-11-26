A coroner has confirmed an infection caused the death of an up-and-coming New Zealand wheelchair basketball player after returning from an overseas tournament.

Teremoana Tuakana, 34, died just hours after returning from Thailand, where his team played in a tri-nations tournament against the home country and South Africa.

His sudden death left his partner of eight years, Kalina Harry, in shock at the mystery infection which saw him taken to Middlemore Hospital on Monday morning.

READ MORE:

• Premium - NZ wheelchair basketball player Tere Tuakana's family in shock after he dies from mystery illness

• Premium - Northland's wheelchair basketball team battles in northern league competition

• Premium - Northland wheelchair basketball: Jamie Tapp and Derek Donker - Northland's first NZ reps

• Halberg Games kick off in Auckland with a splash

Advertisement

Harry said Tuakana had returned on Sunday afternoon after a week away playing with the Roller Blacks and was keen to rest.

However, he quickly deteriorated, was suffering a fever and then hospitalised before dying in his hospital bed on Monday.

"I didn't realise this infection was really bad. I thought he would just get checked and go home, but it was a different story," she told the Herald on Tuesday.

She said he had been in good health prior to leaving and believed he must have contracted the virus in Thailand as she had been contacted by a teammate some days earlier.

An image from video of the New Zealand wheelchair basketball team - the Roller Blacks - performing the haka before a game in Thailand last week.

When contacted today, the coroner's office confirmed it was investigating and that there would be no post-mortem because the cause of death - the infection - was clear to medical professionals.

It remains unclear what the infection was that claimed Tuakana's life.

The couple are parents to son Kevin, 6, and daughter, Tevina, 3.

Tuakana became wheelchair-bound after a motorbike accident in the Cook Islands in 2004.

Advertisement

Wheelchair Basketball NZ asked for privacy while the organisation grieved for their teammate.