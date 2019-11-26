It's been a year of ups and downs for the All Blacks as the curtain fell on an era of dominance with the departure of head coach Steve Hansen and a handful of test stalwarts

What will the All Blacks' 2019 campaign be remembered for?

To beat England in the World Cup semifinal, the All Blacks should have…

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Who was the big winner for the All Blacks in 2019?

And biggest loser...?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Biggest overreaction of 2019?

Your favourite rugby moment of 2019?

Which All Black was the biggest surprise of 2019?

And who was the biggest disappointment?

Your biggest rugby gripe of 2019?

Who should replace Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach?