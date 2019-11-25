Chris Boyd and Jerome Kaino are among the most satisfied New Zealanders in Europe but Jono Gibbes and Victor Vito were left to contemplate another moment of French madness after a contrasting weekend of Champions Cup fortunes.

Gibbes and Ronan O'Gara could only watch on helplessly as their La Rochelle outfit imploded to a 25-15 home loss to Sale. The turning point of this match arrived just before half time when French hooker Pierre Bourgarit decided it was a good idea to eye-gouge England flanker Tom Curry, who was named man of the match, during a minor scuffle.

La Rochelle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.