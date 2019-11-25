Toby Edmonds has confirmed multiple stakes winner Winter Bride for New Zealand's major sprints and his Gold Coast stable could also have contenders in both Karaka Million events.

It will be the first foray on to the New Zealand racing scene for Edmonds, who has taken his son, Trent, into a training partnership this season, and he has his sights with Winter Bride firmly locked in on the Group 1 Sistema Railway (1200m) at Ellerslie on New Year's Day and the Group 1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph (1200m) at Trentham on January 18.

"Winter Bride is definitely going over and there's a chance we could have a couple [Disco Lights and Champagne Toots] for the Karaka Millions," Toby Edmonds said.

"I've never taken a horse to New Zealand before, but we'll look at all options, both here and in New Zealand, and the New Zealand sprints have been on the radar for the last 12 months for Winter Bride. She will fly over on December 21."

A winner of nine of 24 starts with earnings of more than A$570,000, Winter Bride was third to the Tony Pike-trained Bostonian in the Listed Daybreak Lover (1200m) at the Sunshine Coast last year and went on to win her next four races, the first two in Queensland and the others Group3 events at Caulfield.

The Not A Single Doubt mare also won the Group 3 Wenona Girl Quality (1200m) at Randwick in March and was three times placed at Group 2 level (Sydney and Brisbane) before two starts at Moonee Valley when unplaced in the Group 1 Moir Stakes (1000m), won by Nature Strip, and seventh in the Group 1 Manikato Stakes (1200m).

"Though she wasn't placed in the Manikato, she went all right," said Edmonds. "She's had a good break since she went to Melbourne and she's freshened up nicely. She'll have a couple of trials here before going to New Zealand. It's worth finding out if she's up to Group 1 over there."

Disco Lights, a filly by Showcasing, is currently 10th in the order of entry for the Karaka Million 2YO Classic (1200m), while Champagne Toots, a daughter of Sacred Falls, is a hopeful to get to the Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) with both events at Ellerslie on January 25.

Disco Lights and Champagne Toots were previously trained by Liam Birchley, who bought them from New Zealand Bloodstock's National Yearling Sales at Karaka for $160,000 each.

Disco Lights has had two starts for a third at Eagle Farm and a fourth at the Sunshine Coast, while Champagne Toots was placed twice in five starts for Birchley and won first-up for the Edmonds stable, scoring over 1350m at Doomben this month.

- NZ Racing Desk