Having devoted more than three decades to martial arts, Doug Bailey has acquired a status that doesn't just give him a quiet sense of accomplishment but also enhances the values of a branch of discipline he had gravitated towards.

"It's a fantastic achievement for our club and a big milestone for Olivecrona Ju-Jutsu because I'm the highest graded person other than the founder himself," says Bailey who became a sixth dan (degree) black belt in Hastings a fortnight ago.

The 49-year-old emphasises it's a great reflection on the founder, Stenfinn Olivecrona, of Palmerston North.

"We look at grading differently than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.