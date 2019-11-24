Exciting Central Districts galloper Rock On Wood was back to doing what he does best at Awapuni on Saturday, when he accounted for his open handicap rivals in the day's feature event, the John Turkington Forresty/Wai Pine Bulls Country Cup (1400m).

Unsighted since taking out the Listed Anzac Mile (1600m) on the track back in April, the Leanne Elliot-trained five-year-old had warmed up for Saturday's campaign opener with a handy run for second over 1000m at the Foxton trials earlier in the month.

A copybook ride from Elliot's son Ryan saw the son of Redwood descend on his rivals at the 200m before cruising clear in a slick 1m 21.80s for the 1400m journey.

The ease of the victory delighted his trainer, who has taken a patient approach with the gelding, who has had his share of niggles and maturity issues since his debut victory as a 3-year-old at the corresponding meeting back in 2017.

"We gave him a good break after he won at Awapuni and have taken him along quietly this time in," Elliot said.

