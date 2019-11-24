Wanted: jockeys. Must be under 60kg and have your own saddle.

If you fit that description, pop along to Ellerslie next Saturday and you might pick a ride or two, as the jockeys' room looks to be a bit quieter than usual.

Several of the stars of the saddle will be sidelined for a variety of reasons or, in the case of Leith Innes, in Perth riding Endless Drama in the A$1 million Winterbottom.

Opie Bosson is the biggest name who will be missing after a near perfect Counties Cup day, with the imperfect part being the problem.

Bosson rode three winners and was at his stunning best, in vastly different ways, on In A Twinkling in the Counties Cup and Swords Drawn in the last race, the latter a world class piece of riding.

But earlier in the day, Bosson didn't ride Cool Aza Beel out to the line after being squeezed out of a gap at the 150m mark, missing third by a nose.

He couldn't have won the race but place punters don't care about that and Bosson admitted the charge, so after Wednesday, he is suspended for three weeks.

Matt Cameron is also sidelined after being kicked in the knee by a horse last Friday and will see a specialist this week.

"I don't have a fracture but I am worried about the ligaments around my knee, so I will know more after that appointment," said Cameron.

Cameron Lammas also missed the Counties meeting after suffering a thumb injury, while champion jockey Lisa Allpress is suspended until next Thursday.

With Michael McNab already serving a suspension, Ashvin Goindasamy and Donavan Mansour injured and the usual Central Districts meeting clashing with Ellerslie next Saturday, there are going to be some trainers scrambling for riders as the premier track starts a busy period with six meetings in 32 days.