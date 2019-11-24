Top mare can be a horse’s backside in work, trainer admits.

If you like your race mares to have a touch of attitude then Yearn is the girl for you. Because trainer Karen Fursdon admits Saturday's $100,000 Dunstan Feeds Breeders Stakes winner at Pukekohe is hardly the easiest mare to train.

And the same toughness that makes her a pain in the butt at track work may just win her a major mile race this summer.

Yearn wore down last season's 1000 Guineas winner Media Sensation over 1400m on Saturday, no small feat considering the last 600m off the front took just 34.2 seconds and Yearn had been three wide the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.