Niall Anderson covers off what you may have missed - including a bunch of records - from day four of the first test between the Black Caps and England in Mount Maunganui.

Saved by Santner?

Bay Oval groundsman Jared Carter may be breathing a sigh of a relief after Mitchell Santner claimed three wickets late tonight. Until he was inserted into the attack, it looked like the first test held in Mount Maunganui was heading to a dull draw, with England's bowlers unable to extract anything out of the wicket, and New Zealand's seamers similarly unsuccessful in their early attempts.

Moving on up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stumped

Stat of the day

Broken Records

Who is on top?

Related articles: