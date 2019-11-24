Niall Anderson covers off what you may have missed - including a bunch of records - from day four of the first test between the Black Caps and England in Mount Maunganui.

Saved by Santner?

Bay Oval groundsman Jared Carter may be breathing a sigh of a relief after Mitchell Santner claimed three wickets late tonight. Until he was inserted into the attack, it looked like the first test held in Mount Maunganui was heading to a dull draw, with England's bowlers unable to extract anything out of the wicket, and New Zealand's seamers similarly unsuccessful in their early attempts. However, there was turn and bounce on offer for Santner, and while day five could still see an England blockathon, this pitch still has some life left in it yet.

Moving on up

BJ Watling scored the first double century of his test career. Photo / Getty Images

BJ Watling started his innings as New Zealand's 14th most prolific test run-scorer. 205 runs later, he's moved into ninth all-time, sauntering past Chris Cairns, Tom Latham, JR Reid and Bevan Congdon, and progressing through to 3484 test runs. Eighth place – Daniel Vettori with 4523 runs – may take a while to catch, but at the rate Watling's going recently, perhaps not?

Stumped

Today's curiosity came after just one ball of England's second innings, when the umpires caused a lengthy delay after ruling that the off-stump was loose. Poor Rory Burns, who waited 201 overs for his turn to bat, faced one ball then had to wait again, until the groundstaff and umpires had bashed it back into place. As it turned out, Santner didn't need to knock it over, with all three of his wickets – including Burns - being caught.

Stat of the day

21 - Wides bowled by England, tied for the most in a test innings, alongside the West Indies, who were equally wild against Australia in 2008. Wayward bouncers from Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were the main culprits, while Joe Root also spat a few down the legside. They can count themselves lucky not to hold the record outright, with some of the 22 byes which flew over wicketkeeper Jos Buttler's head also being marginal calls.

Broken Records

• Highest seventh-wicket stand for New Zealand against all nations

• Highest score for New Zealand against England

• Highest first-class score for BJ Watling

• Highest first-class score for Mitchell Santner

• The most balls faced by a New Zealand No 8

• The longest test innings by any team in 2019

• The first double century by a New Zealand wicketkeeper

• The first double century by a wicketkeeper against England

• The first double century for a New Zealand No 6

Who is on top?

BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner shared in a 261-run seventh wicket partnership. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps are - but with seven wickets still to get, a pitch that still may not offer much to the seamers, and a solid English middle order still to come, including Joe Root and Ben Stokes - there's still a chance that they could cling on for a draw.