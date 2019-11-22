Her mother was a hurdler isn't a glowing recommendation when punters are looking for a group three winner.

But it might help you tick one more box if you want to back favourite Concert Hall in today's $100,000 Ssangyong Counties Cup at Pukekohe.

Because the high-class mare may have failed at pay a dividend at her only start past 1600m but co-trainer Roger James is adamant she will handle the step up to 2100m today. And Concert Hall have the breeding to suggest he is right. Concert Hall is by champion stallion Savabeel, who seems to leave winners at any distance, but from a Carnegie mare named Classic Legacy, who won up to 2100m on the flat but later in her career won a 3000m hurdle race.

She has had little luck as a broodmare with Concert Hall her lone shining light, winning the group three Cuddle Stakes last season.

Luck has largely deserted her this campaign and she got too far out of her ground in the OMF Stakes at weight-for-age over 2000m at Ellerslie last start but James say he is not blaming rider Matt Cameron for that.

"We wanted her settled that day because it was her first start past 1600m but obviously it didn't work out," says James.

"But her closing sectionals were great and the way she found the line proved what we have always thought, that she will make a 2000m and further horse. I think she will get out of 2400m this summer."

With her sit and pounce style today's 2100m on a good track with Pukekohe's long straight sounds ideal for Concert Hall but James admits he is worried about tempo, or lack of it.

"That could still be the winning of the race, if she is going to settle back she needs tempo otherwise it can be too big a job for horses coming from the back. But, in saying that, she might be able to settle a few horses handier than last start.

"She is very well though, I trotted her up this morning [Friday] and she looks spot on to me."

Two of the horses who finished in front of Concert Hall last start Fiscal Fantasy (winner) and Roger That (second) are among her opponents today and both can win.

Fiscal Fantasy has a similar racing style to Concert Hall but was able to cut the corners to win last start but from a wide barrier draw today she faces getting back so like the favourite may need tempo. Roger That's most potent form has been on tracks with a little cut in them but it was firm when he finished second at Ellerslie and he was fourth in the Avondale Cup last season so has a good handicap race in him.

He won on this day last year over 2400m but that was, maybe tellingly, on a soft track.

In A Twinkling and Cutadeel are top three-year-olds from last season who are proving hard to follow but can win today while one of the big staying movers from last season was Blue Breeze.

He was third in this race and the Auckland Cup last year but comes off the back of a failed Australian campaign and has risen to a tricky place in the weights so while he can win he carries some question marks into today.

The James-Wellwood stable isn't just relying on Concert Hall today as they have two sharp hopes in Hastobemagic (race three) and last season's Uncle Remus Stakes winner Hypnos in race four at the Pukekohe meeting.

"Hastobemagic was beaten by a more experienced rival at Otaki last start but has handled the whole thing trip away beautifully and she is a definite top three chance who can win," says James.

"And we couldn't be happier with Hypnos, we think he is right back to where he was at health wise this time last year but he has a wide draw over 1400m and I don't think we want to be bustling him fresh up from out there so he might need some tempo on in his race, too."

Puke punting

• Best: Swords Drawn (R9, No20). Not often No.20 starts favourite but he is a high class horse who flew late at Ellerslie last start. In off the ballot, his rivals will probably wish he wasn't.

• Track suits: Inscription (R2, No.7). Has the finishing kick off a good mare and will be better for last start second. Big track suits and when she balances up might have too much speed for many here.

• Highlight: The juvenile race on Counties Cup day is usually one of the better early season form guides. Plenty of talent here around Unition (R3, No3) and Hastobemagic (4) but you go broke betting against Te Akau juveniles so Cool Aza Beel (No1) still the top tip.