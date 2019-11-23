A heartbroken Brian McClennan has opened up on his family's pain at not being able to help his father when he needed them the most.

In an exclusive interview, the former Kiwis coach has spoken for the first time publicly on the battle his father, fellow title-winning league super coach Mike McClennan, waged with dementia, the raw grief his loved ones are now suffering, and how the tight-knit McClennan family want to remember his legacy.

Mike McClennan, 75, was found dead on October 22 near Hatfields Beach, north of Auckland, six days after going missing from a dementia care unit

