The Wallabies got their man.

After a little forethought and planning for Michael Cheika's departure after this year's World Cup, Rugby Australia has confirmed Dave Rennie is the man to lead them into a new era.

It seems that, unlike a certain other organisation, a proactive approach to identifying the man they wanted and pursuing his signature early was a smart play. Who would have thought?

With Rennie's arrival, Australian rugby fans can look to the future with some hope.

