Glen Rice Jr's career at the New Zealand Breakers could be over.

The Breakers have suspended Rice Jr indefinitely after the American was arrested over an alleged assault with intent to injure during the early hours of last Thursday morning.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Breakers owner Matt Walsh said new information has come to light since he last spoke about the incident.

"I respect our legal process in New Zealand and firmly believe that you are innocent until proven guilty," said Walsh.

"However, regardless of the outcome of Glen's court appearance, there is no denying he has let down the club, our fans and the New Zealand public after we gave him this lifeline.

"I put structures in place, which I thought would prevent any problems happening, but I was wrong."

Glen Rice Jr and head coach Dan Shamir. Photo / Photosport

Rice Jr has accepted an offer from Walsh for professional medical help, and the player had his first appointment today after flying in from Perth this morning.

"In many ways, I feel responsible in a situation where there are no winners," said Walsh.

"Glen is a tremendously talented basketballer, but I expect our players to be professional both on and off the court.

"I feel it is my duty to assist Glen in paying his accommodation, legal and medical costs while he remains in our country to settle his business.

"But I also have no option but to remove him from the team."

The Breakers, who have a 2-7 record, have not only had a rough start on the court.

Walsh was himself suspended for a game and fined this year after an argument with NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger.

When asked if he was comfortable if the club had a new "bad-boy" image, Walsh said: "That's certainly not the intent.

"If that's the narrative people want to create, that's fine.

"This is just one of those things. This is the course our season has taken."