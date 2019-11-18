Auckland Tuatara third baseman Ryan Costello has passed away overnight in Auckland.

The Tuatara confirmed the news in a statement today.

Costello, a 23-year-old prospect within the Minnesota Twins organisation, arrived in Auckland last week to play his first season with Auckland's baseball team, and was expected to have a major role with the side.

Preliminary indications suggest Costello died of natural causes.

"The Tuatara express their deepest condolences to Ryan's family back home in the United States and to the whole Minnesota Twins organisation," the club said in the statement.

The Tuatara noted that support is being offered to Costello's teammates, who are "naturally devastated" by the news.

