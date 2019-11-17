NFL legend Gary Danielson is in hot water over his "absolutely disgusting" response to the moment a sideline photographer was hospitalised in a freak incident during Georgia's big win over Auburn.
The SEC blockbuster between the traditional rivals delivered a romping win for the Bulldogs, but it was overshadowed by the distressing moment a photographer was bulldozed by a player after he was pushed over the sideline during the second quarter.
Georgia running back Brian Herrien appeared to leave a spectator stunned on the ground after he cannoned into a group of people standing on the sideline.
After the play, cameras revealed a spectator had been left on the ground motionless.
It was at this point that Danielson, a former quarterback for the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, laughed into his microphone during CBS' coverage of the game.
The veteran commentator giggled about the woman getting flattened and even poked fun at her for not paying attention to the game.
It emerged immediately after that the woman was in need of medical help and was eventually taken to hospital.
CBS cameras also zoomed in on the woman as she was stretchered from the field
The woman hurt in the incident has been revealed to be 2018 graduate from the University of Georgia Chamberlain Smith.
Smith, a media intern, released a statement on social media where she said she was incredibly thankful for the flood of support she has received.
"Last night was very scary, but I'm so glad to be walking away with nothing more than a concussion & some bruises," Smith wrote on Twitter.
University of Georgia on Sunday (AEDT) announced Smith was "communicative" and was released from hospital after being monitored for further impacts of concussion.
Danielson's crass response to the woman's serious injury has been met with widespread condemnation and pressure on CBS to release the veteran college football caller.
Meanwhile, Georgia's 21-14 win has helped the Bulldogs clinch the South Eastern Conference Eastern Division title.
The Bulldogs sailed through three quarters with a 21-0 lead before Auburn rallied in the fourth quarter.
Georgia held on to become the first team to win three consecutive SEC East titles since Florida won five in a row from 1992-96.