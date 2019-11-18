New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker has promised to send Derek Chisora into retirement with a knockout defeat in front of his London supporters – if he gets another opportunity.

But Parker, who pulled out of a fight against the Englishman last month following a spider bite in Las Vegas, knows that the chances of a re-scheduled bout against Chisora happening are decreasing now that the undefeated Oleksandr Usyk has suddenly come into the mix.

Parker's promoter, Matchroom's Eddie Hearn, has told Parker and his team to expect news of his next fight within a week.

For Parker, Chisora's next move should be obvious – a fight against him – but Usyk's status as the No1 contender to Andy Ruiz Jr's WBO world title clearly appeals to Chisora and his promoter David Haye. Parker is ranked No4 by the WBO, with fellow Kiwi Junior Fa ranked No7. Chisora is not ranked in the top 15.

Advertisement

Derek Chisora. Photo / Photosport

"He hasn't won a world title, Chisora, so I think they are trying to look for the fastest and the best way of getting there, and they think Usyk is the best way of getting to a world title," Parker told Sky Sports UK.

"But firstly it doesn't make sense, because he's not ranked and there's a lot of guys ranked before him. I'm not sure why they want that fight.

"Obviously the fight was locked in for us both and I couldn't control what happened with the illness, but I want to reschedule the fight. I'm healthy, I'm fit, I'm ready to go. I know I can smash him, I know I can beat him. He's going to bring a lot of pressure, but I know I've got better boxing skill and better movement than the other guys he's faced.

"I told him before that I will retire him and I'll be his last fight. Lock in the fight, I'll put in a great show. He will get his money that he wants, but I will put him into retirement. He's had a good career."

Higgins told the Herald that Haye, a former heavyweight world champion, had muddied the waters for Chisora.

"The obvious fight is Derek Chisora, who has been calling out Joseph for two years. There's a saying styles make fights and the consensus is that will be a cracker of a match-up – certainly the fans have been looking forward to it for a long time.

Joseph Parker has two fights left on his deal with Matchroom. Photo / Photosport

"But enter the fray David Haye, a man I admire - but he's a master thief of the heavyweight division… he somehow stole the heavyweight title in a bizarre spectacle involving a giant somewhere in Eastern Europe. He's a master at the politics of boxing and ingratiating himself in the money side of it. One minute Parker v Chisora is all on and the next Haye has lurched the other way and he's chasing Oleksandr Usyk."

Higgins added: "If Chisora isn't the opponent, we won't care. Others will be put up and Joseph will end up fighting someone else. He'll get the win, bank the money and move on. But the Chisora fight makes perfect sense."

Advertisement

Former world champion Parker, 27, who has two fights left on his deal with Matchroom and Hearn, last fought in June when he stopped Alex Leapai in Providence, New York. He is likely to fight again in February or March.

WBO champion Ruiz Jr is scheduled to fight former champion Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on December 7. Parker is the only man to have beaten Ruiz Jr, who beat Joshua in a massive upset in New York in June.

A further complication is that the winner of the Ruiz Jr v Joshua rematch may elect to vacate his WBO title in order to defend his IBF title against mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev. That means Parker's high ranking with the organisation could work in his favour over the next 12 months with another title shot not out of the question.

WBO rankings

Champion: Andy Ruiz Jr (USA/Mexico)

1. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

2. Tyson Fury (England)

3. Anthony Joshua (England)

4. Joseph Parker (NZ)

5. Adam Kownacki (Poland)

6. Tyrone Spong (Netherlands)

7. Junior Fa (NZ)