In his latest sermon, Israel Folau has linked the bushfires and drought which have ravaged NSW and Queensland to same-sex marriage and abortion legislation.

Speaking at The Truth of Jesus Christ Church in Kenthurst, north west of Sydney, Folau has again delivered yet another sermon which has taken aim at homosexuals.

In June, Folau launched an attack on homosexuals and transgender children, a matter of months after he had his Wallabies contract torn up for a series of social media posts.

Folau had his $4 million contract torn up by Rugby Australia after he was found guilty of a code of conduct breach for saying "hell awaits" gay people in a social media post earlier this year.

He has since launched legal action, reportedly seeking $10 million in damages, believing he has been discriminated against because of his religious views, news.com.au reports.

Folau is set to return to court in December ahead of a trial in February 2020 if mediation is unsuccessful.

But in his latest sermon, Folau linked the devastating natural disasters to recent legislation.

"The message I mainly want to speak about today is mainly for the people who are outside within the world," he began. "I've been looking around at the events that have been happening around Australia in the last couple of weeks with the bushfires and the droughts and all these things that are currently happening."

Folau claims same-sex marriage and abortion are to blame for Australia's bushfires. Photo / Facebook

Folau said he was passing on the message "out of love" but quickly doubled down on his views on homosexuality and abortion.

Folau spoke from Isaiah 24, which says: "The earth is also defiled under its inhabitants, because they have transgressed the laws, changed the ordinance, broken the everlasting covenant. Therefore the curse has devoured the earth, and those who dwell in it are desolate. Therefore the inhabitants of the earth are burned, and few men are left."

He pointed to marriage equality laws and abortions and said "they've changed the law, they've changed the ordinance".

"I just want to see the events that have happened here in Australia in the last couple of years," he said. "God's word says for a man and a woman to be together, one man and one woman to be in the covenant of marriage together.

"Abortion, it's okay to murder and kill unborn children and they deem that to be okay.

"Look how rapid these bushfires, these droughts, all these things have come in a short period of time, do you think it's a coincidence? God is speaking to you guys — Australia, you need to repent and take these laws and turn it back into what is right by God."

He said "God is speaking to us", urging the congregation to repent and turn away from their sins, comparing the current world to Sodom and Gomorrah — Old Testament cities which were destroyed by God for the sin of its inhabitants.

And in a passage of his sermon which appeared to speak to the scandal which saw his Rugby Australia contract torn up, Folau said Christians are "shut out" by the world.

"As a Christian in society, the world will look at you like you're something different," Folau said. "If you speak the truth, they will try to shut you out.

"To be a Christian and stand up for the truth seems like a criminal act compared to people who do drugs, sexual assault, go and murder, the world will accept you. As soon as you stand up and stand for the truth and proclaim the truth, they will try to shut you out."

Folau said the current generation is "full of arrogance and full of pride".

The exiled rugby star also he had the "solution for what's happening in Australia".

"Not even with the natural disaster but anyone who is not born again in Christ," he said. "So many people are hard hearted, they don't want to open their hearts and show humility to let the lord in and change them.

"Repent and the lord will heal you, forgive your sins and heal your land — that is the solution to what is happening right now in this nation."

Folau had his contract torn up in April and has since stood by his statements.

Speaking at the Australian Christian Lobby's national conference, Folau admitted he would "absolutely" send his now-infamous social media posts if he had his time again.

The ACL have been strong supporters of Folau throughout the scandal and his legal fight, helping raise $2 million from the general public to help fund his fight against Rugby Australia.