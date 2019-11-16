Michael Schumacher's wife has revealed that it is the former F1 ace himself who wants details of his tragic health situation are kept private.

Corinna Schumacher hardly ever makes public statements about the seven-times world champion, who has not been seen since suffering a traumatic brain injury in a 2013 ski accident.

She was attacked by Schumacher's former manager Willi Weber this month for denying him access to the motor racing legend.

"She's probably afraid that I'll see right away what's going on and make the truth public," said Weber, without explaining what that really meant.

Weber added: "I firmly believe in Michael's recovery, because I know he is a fighter.

"If there is a chance, he will use it. That cannot be the end. I pray for him and am convinced that we will see him again."

But just prior to Weber's claim, Corinna Schumacher did speak to She's Mercedes magazine.

"He is in the best of hands right now and we are doing everything we can to help him. Try to understand that we follow Michael's desire to keep his health a secret," she said.

The Sun reported: "Corinna Schumacher claims she is simply paying back her husband for 24 happy years of marriage by fulfilling his wish for privacy."

The Sun report said that Schumacher is cared for by 10 experts at a converted medical facility next to Lake Geneva.

When Schumacher turned 50 early this year a family statement read: "You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him.

"Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

His former Ferrari boss Jean Todt is allowed visit him and he told a French magazine last year: "When you put him in his wheelchair facing the beautiful panorama of the mountains overlooking the lake, Michael sometimes cries."

Two months ago, Todt revealed he watched an F1 race with Schumacher and said he "keeps on fighting".

"I'm always careful with such statements, but it's true. I saw the race together with Michael at his home in Switzerland," he said.

"He is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house.

"His family is fighting just as much, and of course our friendship cannot be the same as it once was, just because there's no longer the same communication as before."

Schumacher's care is said to have cost $40m so far, no problem for a empire worth a billion dollars.

In the magazine interview Corinna expressed gratitude to her husband for allowing her to pursue a passion for horse riding – he bought her a 40-horse ranch in 2005.

The Sun reported: "It is thought that footage from Michael's 50th birthday celebrations may be included in a forthcoming documentary to mark 25 years since his first world title in 1994.

"If it is included, it would be the public's first glimpse of the Grand Prix giant since his accident.

"The film, titled Schumacher, will feature archive footage as well as interviews with family members such as his dad Rolf, 73, who moved into a house in the family's grounds after the accident."