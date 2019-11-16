New Zealand's Michael Venus and his South African doubles partner Raven Klaasen are through to the final at the ATP Finals in London after a stunning comeback against the world's top duo.

Having topped their group with two wins from three matches in round robin, the fifth seeds beat Colombians Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, 6-7 (5) 7-6 (10) 10-6 in 2hr 8min.

Venus and Klaasen looked down and out in the second set tie break against the Wimbledon and US Open champions who had already secured the year end world number one ranking.

Venus and Klaasen got off to the best possible start as they raced to a 5-0 lead in the first to 10 point match tiebreak after they split the opening sets, and it proved too much to overcome for the Colombians who staged a mini revival before Venus and Klaasen converted the third of five match points top secure an incredible win.

Earlier both pairs were broken once in the first set which was also decided by a tie break which the Colombians won on their first set point 7-5.

Making the final has seen Venus and Klaasen extend their combined earnings for the week to US $289,000. Winning tomorrow's final will earn them an additional US$204,000.

Regardless of tomorrow's result, this morning's win will ensure the 32-year-old Kiwi will end the year ranked among the world's top 10 doubles with his projected ranking to go to 9 and as high as 6 if he wins the title.