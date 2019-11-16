New Zealand Breakers star Glen Rice Jr has been arrested after an incident at an Auckland bar on Thursday morning.

TVNZ is reporting that the American import was arrested over an alleged assault with intent to injure.

Breakers CEO Matt Walsh confirmed the arrest to NZME.

Rice has a long history of violent behaviour, twice being arrested on battery charges, as well as felony robbery, while he was released by college team Georgia Tech after a DUI incident.

In 2018, he assaulted one of his teammates while playing in Israel, but his past didn't stop the Breakers from signing him.

"Everyone who knows Glen or can Google his name would see he has had a few incidents in his career but my personal experience with him is his ability to create a winning team and to affect the team in a positive way was way more significant than anything else," coach Dan Shamir said when Rice was unveiled.

"The stability and underlying values of the Breakers is exactly the environment someone like Glen needs to focus on being the best player he can be," added Walsh at the time.

Rice is currently in Perth with the Breakers ahead of their game against the Wildcats tomorrow night.

