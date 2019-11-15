Kiwi golfer Danny Lee leads the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico after shooting an incredible 9-under 62 this morning.

Lee, who shot 29 on the front nine of the El Camaleon course, also made birdie on the par-5 13th hole and then had a downhill birdie putt from 15 feet on the next hole.

But he ran that three feet by and missed it coming back, and then finished with four pars.

"Definitely, it was in my head, 59 or 58," Lee said.

"I never shot that score out on the PGA Tour before, so I really wanted to make that happen. On 14, I had a three per cent downhill, less than 15-footer for birdie.

"Just one of those days I felt like I can make anything. I just gave a little too much extra and hit it through the break and missed the next one coming back.

"I was a little bit bummed out on that one," he said.

"But still, nine under is a great start."

Lee finished the day a shot in front of Brendon Todd and Adam Long, with the later starters still on course