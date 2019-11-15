Experience has taught John Mitchell perspective. Sixteen years between World Cup semifinals is a long time, after all.

Switching allegiance from New Zealand to England allowed Mitchell to push past that semifinal barrier last month in Japan – a goal he failed to achieve with the All Blacks previously.

There is a sense of irony that Mitchell sat in the opposing coaching box, with a red rose on his white shirt, playing a major role in England's commanding performance and crushing defence that dumped the All Blacks out of this year's tournament.

Back in 2003, Mitchell suffered contrasting fate as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.