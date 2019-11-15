Highlanders lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit has been convicted over an assault which left the victim with a fractured jaw.

Selby-Rickit (22) appeared in the Invercargill District Court this afternoon facing a charge of reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Despite calls from his lawyer for him to be discharged without conviction, Selby-Rickit was convicted and ordered to pay the victim $8000 in reparations.

Police previously said Selby-Rickit assaulted a man outside the Night 'n Day on the corner of Dee and Esk Streets in Invercargill.

"The victim suffered a fractured jaw after allegedly being punched then kicked whilst on the ground."

Manaaki Selby-Rickit, while playing for Southland. Photo / Getty

Manaaki is the son of former All Black, Hud Rickit. He is a lock who started playing for Southland in 2017, and was named in the Highlanders' 2020 Super Rugby squad this week.

After a successful 2018 season, he was named in the Southland's squad for the Mitre 10 Cup this year, but it was determined he would not play after having a back operation in July.

He had a couple of injured discs in his back and could have played through the injury, but after consultation with the Highlanders decided to have an operation to make sure he was fit for next year's Super Rugby season.

The victim, a 22-year-old Invercargill man, told Stuff his jaw "was basically floating" after the assault and said the consequences could have been far worse.

"I couldn't chew for six weeks because the muscles were basically holding it together. The jaw was basically floating," the man told Stuff.

"If I'd been one step to the left and hit my head on the scaffolding I could be dead."