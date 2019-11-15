The fallout to Green MP Chloe Swarbrick's casual use of 'Ok Boomer' in parliament has been billed by some as a generational "war" between Baby Boomers and Millennials.

But the real and definitely more important "war", for the All Blacks at least, is between the Millennial veterans in the team versus the hungry, up-and-coming Generation Z. (According to Forbes, Generation Z is "composed of those born between 1995 and 2010".)

In fact, it was Gen Z who started the whole 'Ok Boomer' thing in the first place. And they probably moved on from the meme as soon as old people started using it – plus they're too busy dominating NZ rugby.

As the Millennials in the All Blacks start to reach the twilight of their careers, and with several of the team's elders moving on after the World Cup, 2020 could be the year the next generation of All Blacks start to take over.

A generational breakdown of what the All Blacks could look like next year – comprised of All Blacks who featured this year, injured/sidelined All Blacks, and potential bolters who have impressed in Mitre 10 Cup and Super Rugby – shows a team that skews towards younger Millennials and Gen Z.

The average age of the players in the list is only 25.6 (just one year above the Gen Z cut off). The average age of the backs included in the list is even younger at 24.5 (officially Gen Z).

The list features players almost exclusively in their 20s, with Dane Coles (32), probable future captain Sam Whitelock (31), Joe Moody (31), and Aaron Smith (30) the only players in their 30s.

Here's a full generational breakdown of the 2020 All Blacks:

All Blacks who have retired/left overseas

Owen Franks – Millennial

Born: 23 December 1987 (31)

Kieran Read – Millennial

Born: 26 October 1985 (34)

Sonny Bill Williams – Millennial

Born: 3 August 1985 (34)

Ryan Crotty – Millennial

Born: 23 September 1988 (31)

Ben Smith – Millennial

Born: 1 June 1986 (33)

Matt Todd – Millennial

Born: 24 March 1988 (31)

Kieran Read waves to the fans. Photo / Photosport

Hookers

Asafo Aumua – Gen Z

Born: 5 May 1997 (22)

Dane Coles – Millennial

Born: 10 December 1986 (32)

Liam Coltman – Millennial

Born: 25 January 1990 (29)

Codie Taylor – Millennial

Born: 31 March 1991 (28)

Props

Nepo Laulala – Millennial

Born: 11 June 1991 (28)

Joe Moody – Millennial

Born: 18 September 1988 (31)

Atu Moli – Gen Z

Born: 12 June 1995 (24)

Angus Ta'avao – Millennial

Born: 22 March 1990 (29)

Karl Tu'inukuafe – Millennial

Born: 21 February 1993 (26)

Ofa Tuungafasi – Millennial

Born: 19 April 1992 (27)

Atu Moli. Photo / Photosport

Locks

Brodie Retallick – Millennial

Born: 31 May 1991 (28)

Patrick Tuipulotu – Millennial

Born: 23 January 1993 (26)

Samuel Whitelock – Millennial

Born: 12 October 1988 (31)

Scott Barrett – Millennial

Born: 20 November 1993 (25)

Loose forwards

Sam Cane – Millennial

Born: 13 January 1992 (27)

Vaea Fifita – Millennial

Born: 17 June 1992 (27)

Shannon Frizell – Millennial

Born: 11 February 1994 (25)

Luke Jacobson – Gen Z

Born: 20 April 1997 (22)

Dalton Papalii – Gen Z

Born: 11 October 1997 (22)

Ardie Savea – Millennial

Born: 14 October 1993 (26)

Jackson Hemopo – Millennial

14 November 1993 (26)

Liam Squire – Millennial

Born: 20 March 1991 (28)

TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ardie Savea at the World Rugby Awards. Photo / Photosport

Halfbacks

TJ Perenara – Millennial

Born: 23 January 1992 (27)

Aaron Smith – Millennial

Born: 21 November 1988 (30)

Brad Weber – Millennial

Born: 17 January 1991 (28)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi – Gen Z

Born: 31 March 1995 (24)

First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett – Millennial

Born: 27 May 1991 (28)

Richie Mo'unga – Millennial

Born: 25 May 1994 (25)

Josh Ioane – Gen Z

Born: 11 July 1995 (24)

Josh Ioane lines up a shot at goal. Photo / Photosport

Midfielders

Jack Goodhue – Gen Z

Born: 13 June 1995 (24)

Ngani Laumape – Millennial

Born: 22 April 1993 (26)

Anton Lienert-Brown – Gen Z

Born: 15 April 1995 (24)

Outside/utililty backs

Jordie Barrett – Gen Z

Born: 17 February 1997 (22)

George Bridge – Gen Z

Born: 1 April 1995 (24)

Rieko Ioane – Gen Z

Born: 18 March 1997 (22)

Sevu Reece – Gen Z

Born: 13 February 1997 (22)

Damian McKenzie – Gen Z

Born: 20 April 1995 (24)

Braydon Ennor – Gen Z

Born: 16 July 1997 (22)

Luke Jacobson, Sevu Reece and George Bridge. Photo / Photosport

Potential bolters

Will Jordan – Gen Z (fullback)

Born: 24 February 1998 (21)

Tom Robinson – Millennial (flanker)

Born: 10 November 1994 (25)

Quentin Strange – Gen Z (lock)

Born: 21 August 1996 (23)

Pari Pari Parkinson – Gen Z (lock)

Born: 12 September 1996 (23)

Dillon Hunt – Gen Z (flanker)

Born: 23 February 1995 (24)

Akira Ioane – Gen Z (flanker/No 8)

Born: 16 June 1995 (24)

Tyrel Lomax – Gen Z (prop)

Born: 1 June 1996 (23)

Whetukamokamo Douglas – Millennial (flanker/No 8)

Born: 18 April 1991 (28)

Average ages

Full list (not including retired All Blacks):

25.6

Forwards:

26.9

Backs:

24.5

Hookers:

27.8

Props:

27.5

Locks:

27.5

Loose forwards:

25.4

Halfbacks:

27.3

First five-eighths:

25.7

Midfielders:

24.7

Outside/utility backs:

22.7

Potential bolters:

23.9