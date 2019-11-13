With the New Zealand teams now announced, Reuben Mama looks deep in the squads for the best players yet to play a full 80 minutes of Super Rugby.

Blues - Emoni Narawa

Emoni Narawa in action for Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME/Bay of Plenty Times
Emoni Narawa in action for Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME/Bay of Plenty Times

Narawa grew up in Fiji before attending Hamilton Boys' High School on a scholarship, which led to him being recruited by Bay of Plenty last year.

He is one of the most exciting outside back prospects in the country, and showed why during a stellar Mitre 10 Cup campaign with the Championship winning Steamers.

Narawa scored nine tries this season and was the league leader in metres carried

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chiefs - Quinn Tupaea

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hurricanes - Devan Flanders

Crusaders - Sione Havili

Highlanders - Teariki Ben-Nicholas