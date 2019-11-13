With the New Zealand teams now announced, Reuben Mama looks deep in the squads for the best players yet to play a full 80 minutes of Super Rugby.

Blues - Emoni Narawa

Emoni Narawa in action for Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME/Bay of Plenty Times

Narawa grew up in Fiji before attending Hamilton Boys' High School on a scholarship, which led to him being recruited by Bay of Plenty last year.

He is one of the most exciting outside back prospects in the country, and showed why during a stellar Mitre 10 Cup campaign with the Championship winning Steamers.

Narawa scored nine tries this season and was the league leader in metres carried (1,027) and clean breaks (36). His elusivness was on full display during BOP's semifinal win over Manawatu in which he scored three tries, ran for 209m, made eight clean breaks and beat 17 defenders.

Narawa is signed with the Blues for the next two seasons and is in contention to nab a starting spot out wide, with Rieko Ioane likely to feature in the midfield and Caleb Clarke committing to the All Blacks sevens programme.

Age: 20

Position: Wing/fullback

NPC Province: Bay of Plenty

Chiefs - Quinn Tupaea

Waikato centre Quinn Tupaea. Photo / Photosport

Even at the tender age of 20, Tupaea has quickly been recognised as an exciting midfielder for the future after stand out Mitre 10 Cup campaigns with Waikato.

A product of Hamilton Boys' High School, Tupaea stormed onto the provincial scene last year while also representing the New Zealand Under-20s at the World Cup in Argentina.

A solid defender, Tupaea's biggest assets are his speed and strength in contact on attack. He scored seven tries in nine games for Waikato this season, while making 21 clean breaks and beating 64 defenders.

A possible log jam in the Chiefs midfield could see Tupaea fighting for an opportunity out wide, with Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Orbyn Leger and Tumua Manu the other midfield options.

Age: 20

Position: Midfield

NPC Province: Waikato

Hurricanes - Devan Flanders

Magpies No 8 Devan Flanders (centre) is congratulated by teammates. Photo / NZME/Hawke's Bay Today

Flanders was a part of the 2017 national secondary school winning Hastings Boys' High 1st XV and debuted for Hawke's Bay in the Mitre 10 Cup last year.

At 192cm, Flanders is a rangy loose forward who is equally at home as a blindside flanker or number eight. He has exceptional acceleration and is incredibly strong in contact and on defence, while not being afraid to hunt the ball.

With the Hurricanes well stocked in the loose forward department, Flanders could get an opportunity to make his debut at some stage next season off the bench or even as lock cover.

Age: 20

Position: Loose forward

NPC Province: Hawke's Bay

Crusaders - Sione Havili

Sione Havili of Tasman. Photo / Photosport

After playing just one game for the Blues off the bench in 2018, Havili heads down south looking to stake his claim to a more meaningful role.

Hailing from Auckland, Havili attended Auckland Grammar School and represented the New Zealand Secondary Schools in 2016.

Havili was able to shine through a sky full of stars within the Tasman squad this Mitre 10 Cup season and played a big part in helping them to their maiden Premiership title.

The openside flanker was a revelation amongst a Mako loose forward contingent which featured the likes of Jordan Taufua, Ethan Blackadder and Liam Squire. He is aggressive at ruck time, confronting on defence, while also showcasing a determined ball carrying ability.

Havili will compete for an opportunity at some stage on the flank for the Crusaders following the departure of All Blacks flanker Matt Todd, though will have competition from Canterbury pair Billy Harmon and Tom Christie.

Age: 21

Position: Loose forward

NPC Province: Tasman

Highlanders - Teariki Ben-Nicholas

Wellington Lions' Teariki Ben-Nicholas. Photo / Photosport

Originally from Auckland and King's College, Ben-Nicholas represented the New Zealand Under-20s in 2015, before joining Tasman's Mitre 10 Cup squad in 2016. He's spent the past three campaings with Wellington, playing in all 12 games this season.

The No8 is particularly damaging with ball in hand and is a surprisingly elusive mover for someone who stands at 195cm tall. One of Ben-Nicholas' big weapons is his ability to make space on attack with his pace, while also being a sound defender.

Ben-Nicholas' decision to head South to the Highlanders will give him a great opportunity to have first crack in the number eight jersey with Luke Whitelock leaving, while Marino Mikaele-Tu'u and Sione Misiloi are also options.

Age: 24

Position: Number Eight

NPC Province: Wellington