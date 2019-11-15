COMMENT:

One of the Sams is going to end up as the next captain of the All Blacks. And it has to be Cane not Whitelock if the All Blacks are going to bounce back to the top of the global game.

Whitelock would be a good captain. He would lead the team well. But he would be the conservative choice and ultimately, probably, the wrong choice.

He'd be a short-term fix that would eventually come to be a problem for the All Blacks towards the end of the World Cup cycle.

The new All Blacks coach needs to be

