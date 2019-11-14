If you are worried about Kali's wide draw in tomorrow's 1000 Guineas at Riccarton don't be.

Because trainer Tony Pike thinks it is the best thing that could happen to his filly.

Kali is second favourite for the $300,000 classic, with only unbeaten filly Travelling Light ahead of her in the market and also the mover from $3.60 to $3.20.

Both fillies are drawn a touch wide in the big field but Pike says that will suit Kali, a dominant winner at Ashburton last start.

"She sat wide that day and she is a long-striding filly who likes to get out where she has room," he says.

"And with it being the last day of the carnival, I think the better ground may be out wide.

"So we are happy to be there and I think Troy will let her roll forward so I am not worried about bad luck."

Troy is jockey Troy Harris, who is going for the Guineas double after Catalyst won the 2000 Guineas in stunning fashion last Saturday.

Pike wasn't so happy with what he got with Loire at Ellerslie last start when she suffered an atrial fibrillation but subsequent vet tests have found no lingering issues, as tends to be the case with AF, and she takes her place in the Guineas from gate eight.

"If it wasn't for what happened at Ellerslie she would be third or fourth favourite and we are sure she is fine."

Although Pike's pair have class, Travelling Light's emergence this spring has been exciting, with the long-striding filly unbeaten in three races and even at the trials.