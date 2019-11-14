The Blues, hit by the departures of various experienced players, could do worse next year than follow the example of Tasman, originally a team full of over-achievers who couldn't quite clear the final hurdle to a championship and finally did it this year when beating Wellington to win the Mitre 10 Cup.

The links between the two teams are stronger than many may think. Blues coach Leon MacDonald is a former Mako coach and knows the value of hard work and the development of a game plan that suits his players' skills and characteristics.

The Mako, who endured a difficult

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.