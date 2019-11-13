On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Thanks to the encouragement of their dad, both boys had a season playing rugby league while at high school before getting back on the rugby path.
The 24-year-old Anton Lienert-Brown is sure to be part of the All Blacks set up for a long time to come.
Loosehead prop Daniel, aged 26, had a couple of games for the Crusaders before switching to the Highlanders four years ago... In the age of more athletic props, he would be a longshot chance for higher honours.
Josh Goodhue (Blues), Jack Goodhue (Crusaders)
The Northland twins, raised on a Kawakawa dairy farm, have ended up taking very different paths after starring in the Mt Albert Grammar first XV.
Centre Jack has established himself as one of the world's top backs with the champion Crusaders, while Josh is still battling to nail down a starting lock position with the troubled Blues.
The departure of Scott Scrafton to the Hurricanes may establish a clearer pecking order among the locks looking to partner Patrick Tuipulotu.
Beauden Barrett (Blues), Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes), Scott Barrett (Crusaders)
The Taranaki trio needs no introduction as established All Blacks. What hasn't been properly established is their true positons at the top level.
Scott Barrett will captain the Crusaders from lock. He has also considered a flanker option at test level although Brodie Retallick's absence from the All Blacks will probably put an end to that for now. And Barrett is now the Crusaders' No. 1 lock, with Sam Whitelock taking a break.
Beauden Barrett – whose start date with the Blues is not certain after leaving the Hurricanes - is a modern day hybrid, alternating between No. 10 and No. 15. Jordie Barrett plays just about everywhere in the backline.
Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes), Thomas Umaga-Jensen (Highlanders)
The 21-year-old twins from Wainuiomata, both midfield backs, have terrific pedigree as the nephews of the great Hurricanes centre Tana Umaga.
They had terrific careers at Scots College which won them national recognition.
Peter has had a tough job breaking into the Hurricanes, because of injuries and quality rivals.
Thomas took another route, shifting to Dunedin two years ago where he studied at Otago University.
Thomas is more of a second five-eighths, a strong ball runner who has also played loose forward earlier in his career. Peter is a centre who can play fullback and wing.
They could face each other for many years to come, although it is also interesting to contemplate how they might go as a midfield combo at the top level.
They are bound to come up against each other starting in late March when the Crusaders host the Hurricanes. One of the big questions of the year though will be just when Beauden Barrett intends appearing under the terms of his new, flexible contract.
Jackson Garden-Bachop (Hurricanes), Connor Garden-Bachop (Highlanders)
Wellington brothers with famous sporting names. Their dad Stephen was an All Black, their mum Sue Garden-Bachop – who passed away in 2009 – played three sports including rugby internationally.
The 25-year-old Jackson is one of three players vying to fill the big shoes of departed Hurricanes No. 10 Beauden Barrett, having had a bit part in the 2019 campaign.
The 20-year-old outside back Connor, a Super Rugby newcomer who has played for Canterbury and Wellington, has shifted to Dunedin, where his dad made his name with Otago.
They will have plenty of time to establish themselves before the Hurricanes and Highlanders first meet, in the capital during round 12 on April 17.