With the New Zealand Super Rugby squads revealed last night looks to be a number of clashes between family members in 2020.

All up six sets up brothers are set to appear in different franchises while there is also a father and son coach-player battle looming.

Here's a look at who will be fighting for bragging rights around the family table for Christmas 2020.

Isileli Tuungafasi (Crusaders) v Ofa Tuungafasi (Blues)

Isi and Ofa Tuungafasi. Photosport

The Auckland brothers could prop down against each other when the champions play the Blues at Eden Park in February and Christchurch seven rounds later.

The pair, both born in Tonga, was among 12 siblings raised in Mangere. Dad Mofuike, a lock, played for Tonga at the 1987 World Cup.

They started out on the same side, packing down in the Auckland front row in the 2015 ITM Cup semifinal and final, but ended up opposing each other in Super Rugby this year.

Ofa, now 27, made his debut for the All Blacks three years ago but it has taken his younger brother a bit longer to emerge.

At 129kg and 1.95m, Ofa is decidedly bigger than the 24 year old Isileli who made his way into the Crusaders in 2019 after four years with the Auckland and Northland provincial sides.

Isileli is a loosehead prop, while Ofa plays both sides although he switched to being more of a loosehead with the All Blacks.

Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs), Daniel Lienert-Brown (Highlanders)

Anton and Daniel Lienert-Brown. Photosport

Daniel is not the biggest of props but he has acceleration and skills, which is no surprise when you consider who his younger brother is.

The Christchurch Boys High products play the most diverse positions among the Kiwi Super Rugby brothers.

Chiefs coaches Dave Rennie and Wayne Smith were the men who lured midfield back Anton to Hamilton, after a big meeting with his parents. He made his Chiefs debut as a teenager.

Thanks to the encouragement of their dad, both boys had a season playing rugby league while at high school before getting back on the rugby path.

The 24-year-old Anton Lienert-Brown is sure to be part of the All Blacks set up for a long time to come.

Loosehead prop Daniel, aged 26, had a couple of games for the Crusaders before switching to the Highlanders four years ago... In the age of more athletic props, he would be a longshot chance for higher honours.

Josh Goodhue (Blues), Jack Goodhue (Crusaders)

Josh and Jack Goodhue. Photosport

The Northland twins, raised on a Kawakawa dairy farm, have ended up taking very different paths after starring in the Mt Albert Grammar first XV.

Centre Jack has established himself as one of the world's top backs with the champion Crusaders, while Josh is still battling to nail down a starting lock position with the troubled Blues.

The departure of Scott Scrafton to the Hurricanes may establish a clearer pecking order among the locks looking to partner Patrick Tuipulotu.

Beauden Barrett (Blues), Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes), Scott Barrett (Crusaders)

The Barrett brothers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Taranaki trio needs no introduction as established All Blacks. What hasn't been properly established is their true positons at the top level.

Scott Barrett will captain the Crusaders from lock. He has also considered a flanker option at test level although Brodie Retallick's absence from the All Blacks will probably put an end to that for now. And Barrett is now the Crusaders' No. 1 lock, with Sam Whitelock taking a break.

Beauden Barrett – whose start date with the Blues is not certain after leaving the Hurricanes - is a modern day hybrid, alternating between No. 10 and No. 15. Jordie Barrett plays just about everywhere in the backline.

Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes), Thomas Umaga-Jensen (Highlanders)

Thomas and Peter Umaga-Jensen. Photosport

The 21-year-old twins from Wainuiomata, both midfield backs, have terrific pedigree as the nephews of the great Hurricanes centre Tana Umaga.

They had terrific careers at Scots College which won them national recognition.

Peter has had a tough job breaking into the Hurricanes, because of injuries and quality rivals.

Thomas took another route, shifting to Dunedin two years ago where he studied at Otago University.

Thomas is more of a second five-eighths, a strong ball runner who has also played loose forward earlier in his career. Peter is a centre who can play fullback and wing.

They could face each other for many years to come, although it is also interesting to contemplate how they might go as a midfield combo at the top level.

They are bound to come up against each other starting in late March when the Crusaders host the Hurricanes. One of the big questions of the year though will be just when Beauden Barrett intends appearing under the terms of his new, flexible contract.

Jackson Garden-Bachop (Hurricanes), Connor Garden-Bachop (Highlanders)

Jackson and Connor Garden-Bachop. Photosport

Wellington brothers with famous sporting names. Their dad Stephen was an All Black, their mum Sue Garden-Bachop – who passed away in 2009 – played three sports including rugby internationally.

The 25-year-old Jackson is one of three players vying to fill the big shoes of departed Hurricanes No. 10 Beauden Barrett, having had a bit part in the 2019 campaign.

The 20-year-old outside back Connor, a Super Rugby newcomer who has played for Canterbury and Wellington, has shifted to Dunedin, where his dad made his name with Otago.

They will have plenty of time to establish themselves before the Hurricanes and Highlanders first meet, in the capital during round 12 on April 17.

Warren Gatland (Chiefs coach), Bryn Gatland (Highlanders)

Bryn Gatland and his father Warren during a Wales training session. Huw Evans Picture Agency

Former All Black hooker Warren Gatland is probably the biggest Super Rugby signing in New Zealand this year, after a great career in Europe.

Former Blues pivot Bryn is trying to re-establish his career after a horror foot injury while playing for the Highlanders in 2019.

They have faced each other before, when Warren's British and Irish Lions opened their 2017 tour against a Barbarians combination in Whangarei.

"It was a special day for us as a family. We won the game and I thought he played pretty well," proud dad Warren said after the game.

This potential battle of family wits could take place in Dunedin on April 10, or Hamilton a month later.