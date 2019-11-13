With the New Zealand Super Rugby squads revealed last night looks to be a number of clashes between family members in 2020.

All up six sets up brothers are set to appear in different franchises while there is also a father and son coach-player battle looming.

Here's a look at who will be fighting for bragging rights around the family table for Christmas 2020.

Isileli Tuungafasi (Crusaders) v Ofa Tuungafasi (Blues)

Isi and Ofa Tuungafasi. Photosport
The Auckland brothers could prop down against each other when the champions play the Blues at Eden Park in February and Christchurch seven rounds later.

Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs), Daniel Lienert-Brown (Highlanders)

Josh Goodhue (Blues), Jack Goodhue (Crusaders)

Beauden Barrett (Blues), Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes), Scott Barrett (Crusaders)

Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes), Thomas Umaga-Jensen (Highlanders)

Jackson Garden-Bachop (Hurricanes), Connor Garden-Bachop (Highlanders)

Warren Gatland (Chiefs coach), Bryn Gatland (Highlanders)