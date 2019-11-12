COMMENT:

Rieko Ioane wants to play in the midfield for the Blues next season, a request that has already been granted by coach Leon MacDonald and one which will focus more attention on a player who may have hoped for a low-profile start to 2020 as he attempts to re-establish himself in the All Blacks.

MacDonald, in his second year as head coach, has fewer midfield options now that Sonny Bill Williams and Ma'a Nonu have left, but the decision is not without risk, as Ioane's performances in the midfield last year showed.

Of the 15 matches Ioane played for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.