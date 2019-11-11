The South African Rugby Union (SARU) has quashed claims that the lid of the Webb Ellis Cup has been lost.

The Rugby World Cup had been in South Africa for less than a week before fans across the world began speculating that part of it had gone 'missing'.

Arriving back in South Africa last Tuesday after their stunning triumph over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan, the Springboks have set out on their Champions Tour.

Having already visited Johannesburg, Soweto, and Pretoria, the Boks paraded through Port Elizabeth and KwaMashu yesterday with the prestigious World Cup in hand.

But as seen in photos from the parade, the Webb Ellis Cup was missing a crucial component - the lid.

Fans then shared the pictures on social media, questioning the team about where the lid has gone.

"On a serious note now, what happened to the lid guys?" one fan questioned, while another tweeted, "Champs! The lid?"

"Apparently they lost the lid of the trophy," another wrote.

However, on Tuesday SARU told a popular local radio station that those keen observers have nothing to worry about.

"We have it all the time with us," SARU told Jacaranda FM.

SARU added that they only take the trophy out with its lid when it's stationary or when there is an official photo being taken.

Twitter users had been quick to jokingly point out some likely alternatives to the truth.

"Tell Faf to bring back the lid," one fan tweeted.

"Faf lost the lid didn't he?" another wrote.

Last week, it was revealed that South Africa Rugby insured the Webb Ellis Cup to the value of £30,000 (NZ$60,533) for the Champions Tour around South Africa.

Sport 24 reported that only members of the squad and Springbok management would be allowed to handle the Webb Ellis Cup and if, for some reason, any other authorised personnel needed to handle it, they would be required to wear gloves.