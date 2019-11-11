Warren Gatland has revealed he was offered to apply for the head coach job at the All Blacks but turned down the chance to replace Steve Hansen due to his loyalty to the Chiefs and Lions.

The former Wales coach will take the reins as the Chiefs head coach next season in the first year of a contract that will see him with the club until the end of 2023.

However, he will take time away from the team in 2021 to coach the British and Irish Lions, before returning to the helm.

New Zealand Rugby chairman Brent Impey said last week that 26 top New Zealand coaches had been approached to apply for the All Blacks head coach role.

Gatland has told the Telegraph he had to say no to New Zealand Rugby.

"I was asked to apply for the position now and I've gone back to them to say I won't be putting my name forward, because at this point I've made a commitment to the Chiefs and I've made a commitment to the Lions," Gatland told the Telegraph in an interview to launch his autobiography.

"They appreciated it, they understood it," Gatland said. "I just think it would look poor me applying [for the All Blacks job]. It wouldn't sit well with me, having already made those commitments to the other two parties."