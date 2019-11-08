America's Cup defender Emirates Team New Zealand have shared impressive new footage of their AC75 training on the Hauraki Gulf.

Team New Zealand experienced some teething troubles with its new high-tech foiling monohull on Thursday, Sail-World NZ shared images of a high-speed nose dive in the America's Cup boat during training.

The incident reportedly happened in north-easterly winds of about 18 knots and the boat was sailing at impressive speeds when it nosedived, coming to a complete stop.

After a few minutes,the AC75 resumed sailing very quickly and with no serious damage obvious.

The boat stayed on the water for seven hours, as Team NZ continue to prepare for the upcoming America's Cup in 2021.

In September, Team New Zealand officially unveiled their boat, which they've called Te Aihe.