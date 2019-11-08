English commentator Simon Hughes is copping heavy criticism after his inappropriate remark for Sean Abbott during the BT Sports coverage of Friday's T20 International between Australia and Pakistan.

Abbott was selected to represent Australia for the first time since 2014 after a stellar couple of seasons in the BBL — he was the second-highest wicket taker during BBL08.

However, Hughes decided to introduce Abbott to England viewers by referencing the Phillip Hughes tragedy, which rocked Australian cricket nearly five years ago.

"A rare opportunity for Sean Abbott to play, the man who is most famous probably for having the terrible misfortune of bowling the ball that killed Phillip Hughes in the middle," Hughes said during the live coverage.

Advertisement

Omg as if he’s just said that??? pic.twitter.com/IMVmqq9xcw — The Big Show (@ravi_layer) November 8, 2019

Viewers were quick to criticise Hughes, calling his remarks "deplorable" and "atrocious".

Not going to quote tweet a certain overseas broadcaster's reference to Sean Abbott because that would give it more airtime but it was seriously cavalier and deplorable stuff #AusvPak — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) November 8, 2019

This is absolutely atrocious, how on earth can he think that this is the right way to introduce Sean Abbott.



Reprehensible. #AUSvPAK https://t.co/s9WFzaJZbS — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) November 8, 2019

Simon Hughes is a 59-year-old cricket commentator who played 205 First Class matches, claiming 466 wickets.

Abbott claimed career-best figures in his international return, removing the dangerous Imam-ul-Haq and middle-order batsman Imad Wasim.

The 27-year-old has taken 91 T20 wickets, at a healthy average of 22.90.