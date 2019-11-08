Adversity is something Black Ferns Sevens prop Ruby Tui knows all about.

Named World Rugby Sevens player of the year this week and at the top of her game, Tui won't allow herself to think she has a secure spot in the team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"No matter how long you've been here you have to trial to make every school tournament," she says.

Black Fern Ruby Tui

